MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A missing 9-year-old last seen in Miami Gardens has been found safe.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert for Liam Smith on Tuesday afternoon.

However, nearly an hour later, officials cancelled the AMBER Alert and said the child is safe.

Smith’s mother, Tameka Budwah, is in police custody, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department.

