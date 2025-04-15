The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for two missing 14-year-olds from Homestead.

Franklin Cruz and Xavier Pile-Kittle were last seen in the area of the 320th block of Northwest Third Avenue.

Cruz has black hair and brown eyes and stands at 5 feet and 8 inches tall. He weighs 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black and grey True Religion hoodie, black pants, and black and grey Nike Air Max shoes.

Pile-Kittle has black hair and brown eyes. He stands at 6 feet and 1 inch tall. He weighs 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black Crocs.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or 911.

