MIAMI (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 15-year-old boy last seen in Miami.

Officials said Mayke Reyes Jr was last seen in the area of the 1000 block of Southwest 29th Avenue on Thursday.

Detectives said he has brown eyes and hair and stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts, black socks, and black Crocs, according to officials.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Reyes Jr, please contact FDLE or the Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111 or 911.

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