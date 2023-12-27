SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for 2-year-old Ava Gantt, last seen in the area of the 8000 block of SW 157th Place in Miami. The child may be in the company of 22-year-old Dante Torres.

Gantt has brown hair and brown eyes, wighs 31 pounds and is 3 feet tall. Torres has black hair, brown eyes and stands at 5 feet, 11 inches, weighing 170 pounds.

Torres was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes. He has a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm. The pair may be traveling in a 2017 silver Nissan Sentra with Florida tag number NRJC05.

If located, police are urgning the public to not approach them and to contact law enforcement immediately.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300 or 911.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.