SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Sweetwater that sent one person to the hospital.

The confrontation between a Sweetwater Police officer and the subject took place Saturday morning in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and Seventh Street.

The subject was taken to an area hospital. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the patient is expected to survive.

No officers were injured.

FDLE officials said agents and analysts continue to interview officers and witnesses and hope to interview the subject soon.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.