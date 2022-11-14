SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Sweetwater that sent one person to the hospital.

The incident involving a Sweetwater Police officer and another person took place Saturday morning in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and Seventh Street.

At some point, the officer opened fire, striking the individual.

The subject was taken to an area hospital. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the patient is expected to survive.

No officers were injured.

FDLE officials said agents and analysts continue to interview officers and witnesses and hope to interview the subject soon.

Sweetwater Police Chief Placido Diaz believes the investigation will show that the officer acted well within his training.

