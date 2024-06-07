HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in Homestead after a man wielded a sharp object at police officers.

The incident unfolded around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, near the intersection of Northwest Second Street and Krome Avenue, not far from Homestead Police Headquarters. Both Homestead and Miami-Dade police officers were on the scene, searching for evidence.

According to Miami-Dade Police, officers were looking for a criminal involved in a robbery that occurred on Wednesday. Detectives reportedly conducted a surveillance in an apartment complex, located at 40 NW 2nd St., where they found the subject armed with a sharp object on the second floor. A confrontation occurred, which led to one of the detectives to open fire on the man.

The police-involved shooting, heard by witnesses around 10 p.m., led to the death of the 33-year-old subject after he was transported to a nearby hospital.

Live video footage captured Miami-Dade Police officers, along with crime scene investigators and the FDLE, roaming the area and standing near a white Nissan Ultima with its door open. The vehicle involved has since been towed away.

A woman who owns a business across from the apartments said she was shocked after hearing of the shooting.

“I don’t like that it had to happen right behind the store because we have not had this kind of action around here,” she said. “This is very rare.”

According to the FDLE, Miami-Dade Police requested their officials to investigate the officer-involved shooting. The investigation continues, said Miami-

Dade Police.

