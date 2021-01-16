FDLE: Elderly man went missing in NW Miami-Dade, is possibly in West Palm Beach area

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have issued a Florida Silver Alert for an 87-year-old man who went missing in Northwest Miami-Dade and is believed to be in Palm Beach County.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, James Hill was last seen Friday along the 4800 block of Northwest 72nd Avenue.

Silver Alert has been issued for Mr. James Hill out of Dade County 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/DsGaqOLzel — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) January 16, 2021

He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

Hill was last seen wearing a uniform, navy blue pants and a shirt with green reflectors.

Investigators said he may be traveling in a 2003 blue Ford F-150 with the Florida tag EURM16 and is possibly in the West Palm Beach area.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING or Miami-Dade Police at 305-476-5423.

