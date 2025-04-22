MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old child missing from Miami Gardens.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Liam Smith was last seen in the area of the 17700th block of Northwest 14th Avenue.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing a light blue school uniform shirt, dark blue pants, and black shoes.

Smith is said to have a scab under his eye.

The child may be in the company of Tameeka Budwah, his mother.

Officials said they may be traveling northbound in a 2024, black Honda Civic, with Florida tag number RJVISS. They may be traveling northbound.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-2100.

