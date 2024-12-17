SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from Miami-Dade County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Dayanna Arce on Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the teen had been last seen Saturday near Dolphin Mall, at 11400 NW 12th St.

Dayanna is described as a white-Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds.

She had been last seen wearing a black Nike pullover hoodie, jean shorts and black Jordan high-top sneakers.

Wednesday

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.