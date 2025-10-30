HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing out of Homestead.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for Anabelle Rosser, Wednesday night.

Investigators said the teen had been last seen in the area of the 730 block of Southeast 30th Drive, earlier on Wednesday.

She had been last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts with white stripes, white socks and black Crocs.

Just after midnight on Thursday, authorities confirmed Rosser was found safe.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.