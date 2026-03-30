CLERMONT, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who, they said, went missing from the Orlando area and may have headed to South Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Sofia Prendiville, Monday morning.

Investigators said the girl was last seen in the area of the 4500 block of Olympia Court in Clermont.

Prendiville stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a cream sweater and black pants and was carrying a small black backpack at the time of her disappearance.

Investigators said Prendiville may have boarded a bus to Miami on Friday.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101 or 911.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox