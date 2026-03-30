CLERMONT, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who, they said, went missing from the Orlando area and may have headed to South Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Sofia Prendiville, Monday morning.

Investigators said the girl was last seen in the area of the 4500 block of Olympia Court in Clermont.

Prendiville stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a cream sweater and black pants and was carrying a small black backpack at the time of her disappearance.

Investigators said Prendiville may have boarded a bus to Miami on Friday.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101 or 911.

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