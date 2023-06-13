MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics is set to have their Summer Health Fair in Miami Beach.

The event will take place on June 17 at Temple Beth Sholom, located at 4144 Chase Ave.

The Summer Health Fair will include the following for families:

Food

Backpacks and supplies

Giveaways and raffles

Child and adolescent vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines for all ages

Conversations with experts

The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

There will be free parking across the street at the North Beach Elementary School parking lot.

