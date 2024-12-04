MIAMI (WSVN) - The FBI’s Miami Field Office is cautioning holiday shoppers to remain vigilant against scams that target personal information and finances during the busy 2024 shopping season.

According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, non-delivery and non-payment schemes were responsible for over $92 million in losses last holiday season.

“The FBI urges consumers to be vigilant and protect themselves against criminals looking to make a quick buck this holiday season,” said Special Agent Jeffrey B. Veltri in a press release. “Be on the lookout for these schemes, if it seems “too good to be true” it probably is. Do your part to avoid the scammers and enjoy the holidays.”

The FBI highlighted several scams to watch out for:

Online shopping scams : Scammers offer deals through phishing e-mails or advertisements.

: Scammers offer deals through phishing e-mails or advertisements. Social media scams : Scammers use social media sites that appear to offer vouchers or gift cards. These scams often lead consumers to complete online surveys designed to steal personal information.

: Scammers use social media sites that appear to offer vouchers or gift cards. These scams often lead consumers to complete online surveys designed to steal personal information. Smartphone app scams : Scammers design mobile apps disguised as free games that steal personal information.

: Scammers design mobile apps disguised as free games that steal personal information. Work-from-home scams : Scammers use websites and social media posts that offer working from home. Convenience is the attention grabber, but there may be fraudulent intentions.

: Scammers use websites and social media posts that offer working from home. Convenience is the attention grabber, but there may be fraudulent intentions. Gift card scams : Victims receive a spoofed e-mail, call, or text asking them to purchase multiple gift cards for personal or business reasons.

: Victims receive a spoofed e-mail, call, or text asking them to purchase multiple gift cards for personal or business reasons. Charity scams: Criminals set up false charities and profit from individuals who believe they are donating to legitimate organizations.

The FBI urges consumers to research retailers, use secure payment methods, and monitor shipping details closely.

For more information, visit www.fbi.gov/holidayscams.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.