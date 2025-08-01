NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities took one person into custody after barricading themselves in Northwest Miami-Dade, federal officials said.

7News cameras captured SWAT units, FBI agents in tactical gear and City of Miami Police officers swarming the area of Northwest 84th Street and Second Avenue in the West Little River neighborhood, just after 4 p.m. on Friday.

7News has learned there was a warrant served in the area, which borders the City of Miami, but FBI officials only confirmed that one person was taken into custody.

Cameras also showed several police vehicles leaving the area, suggesting the situation has come to an end.

