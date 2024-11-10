WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are searching for a crook who, police said, robbed a bank in West Miami-Dade.
Miami Dade Police units responded to the Chase branch in the area of Northwest 97th Avenue and West Flagler Street, Saturday afternoon,.
Investigators said the thief slipped a demand note to the teller and fled.
It remains unclear whether or not a weapon was used.
The FBI is investigating the incident.
