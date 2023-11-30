SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect involved in a bank robbery in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident occurred at the Interamerican Bank branch located at 10807 SW 72nd St., at around 11:45 a.m., Wednesday.

According to the FBI, the robber, who appeared to be wearing an Amazon vest over his hooded sweatshirt, entered the bank and demanded money from a bank employee.

Investigators said that the robber also appears to be wearing a Halloween-style face mask.

Individuals with information about the robbery or related FBI investigations are urged to contact (754) 703-2000.

