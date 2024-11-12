SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a robber who, they said, was caught on camera getting away with some cash from a bank in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Clear surveillance stills released by the FBI captured the subject after he entered the Truist Bank branch in the area of Southwest 137th Avenue and 88th Street, just before 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators said the robber, seen sporting multiple tattoos and wearing eyeglasses and a blue U.S. Air Force T-shirt, demanded money from a teller and left with an undisclosed sum of cash.

No one was hurt.

Authorities urge anyone with information on this robbery or the subject’s whereabouts to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

