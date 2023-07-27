HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a robber who targeted a bank in Hialeah.

According to the FBI, the subject went inside the Truist Bank along the 7700 block of West 33rd Avenue, at around 1:10 p.m., Thursday.

Investigators said the masked man, captured in surveillance images, demanded money from a teller and left with an undisclosed sum of cash.

The bank remained closed for the remainder of the day.

Officials urge anyone with information about this robbery or the subject’s whereabouts to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.

