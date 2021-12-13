MIAMI (WSVN) - Federal authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who robbed a bank in Miami.

The FBI released surveillance stills of the subject after, they said, he entered the Chase branch near North Miami Avenue and 29th Street, just after noon on Monday.

Investigators said the man demanded money from an employee and left with an undisclosed sum of cash.

No one was hurt.

Officials urge anyone with information about the incident or the subject’s whereabouts to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.

