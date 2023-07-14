SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are searching for a bank bandit who, they said, robbed a bank in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to the FBI, the incident occurred at the Chase branch near Southwest 20th Street and Red Road, Thursday.

The masked man was captured on camera as he walked into the bank, demanded money and left with an undisclosed sum of cash.

Officials urge anyone with information about the subject’s whereabouts is to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to fbi.gov/tips.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.