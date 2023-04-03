MIAMI (WSVN) - FBI investigators are seeking the public’s help in finding a bank robber.

The robbery took place at a Chase Bank branch at 15101 S. Dixie Highway, Monday afternoon.

Officials released photographs of the bank robber.

According to the FBI, the robber saw an employee who was servicing an exterior bank ATM. The suspect then forced the employee to the ground and took money from the ATM.

The amount of money stolen has not been disclosed.

Anyone with information about this robbery is urged to call investigators at 754-703-2000.

