SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is looking for an accused bank robber on the run.

According to officials, the crook demanded money from a teller at a Wells Fargo at Sherry Lane and 117th Avenue, Thursday.

There were no injuries and it’s unclear if he got away with any money.

If you have any information, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to fbi.gov/tips.

