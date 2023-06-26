MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is seeking the public’s help in finding two alleged suspects accused of stealing from an ATM in Miami Gardens. To help with their search, the FBI released photographs of the alleged crooks.

The incident took place at a Chase Bank branch, located at 18255 NW 57th Ave., Monday morning.

According to the FBI, the two suspects were observing a vendor who was servicing an exterior bank ATM. The pair then rushed to open the machine and took an unspecified amount of money from the ATM.

If you have any information on this crime, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to fbi.gov/tips.

