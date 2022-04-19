SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI needs help finding a South Florida bank robber in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The bureau released photos of a robbery that took place last Friday at a Space Coast Credit Union on Southwest 71st Street and 117th Avenue.

The suspect entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

He was wearing a black hat and a blue face mask. He is said to have taken off in a white Alfa Romeo sedan.

No one was injured in the event.

if you have any information, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to fbi.gov/tips.

