FBI releases photos of bank robbery in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has released photographs of a robber who targeted a bank in North Miami Beach.

The robbery took place at a Regions Bank branch located at 16501 West Dixie Highway, at around 10:36 a.m., Tuesday.

The robber entered the bank and demanded money from a teller. He left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Customers were in the bank at the time of the robbery, but no injuries were reported.

The robber was last seen wearing an orange hoodie, blue jeans and black sneakers.

If you have any information regarding this bank robbery and the identity of the robber, you’re urged to call the FBI or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

