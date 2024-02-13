NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has released pictures of hooded suspect, they said, robbed an ATM in North Miami.

The incident happened on Jan. 31 at the Chase Bank near Northeast 125th Street and Ninth Avenue.

Federal authorities said that the bandit snatched a bag full of money from a Brinks van and took of running.

Officers later found the bag and the money in a nearby garbage can.

The crook has not yet been caught.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.