WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI released photos of the suspect wanted in connection to a Chase Bank robbery in West Miami-Dade.

The incident happened on Saturday at the branch located on 9501 W Flagler Street in Miami.

The robber allegedly entered the bank and slipped a note to an employee demanding money.

There were no injuries reported.

Authorities will not be releasing the amount of money taken from the bank at this time.

Anyone with information about this robbery or an FBI investigation is urged to call -800-CALL-FBI.

