CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) -

The FBI conducted raids on the homes of Miami real estate developer Sergio Pino in two South Florida neighborhoods as part of “court-ordered law enforcement activities,” officials said.

On Tuesday morning, agents were seen blocking off Isla Dorada Boulevard in the Cocoplum neighborhood of Coral Gables, and in Cutler Bay on Bel Aire Drive.

Video from a 7News viewer showed FBI vehicles blocking streets in the Cutler Bay neighborhood showing a man being taken into custody. It is unclear who that man is but neighbors in the area said he has connections to Sergio.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed FBI agents surrounding the Coral Gables home. The Miami Herald reported that around 10:30 a.m. “an ambulance left with lights on but no siren.” Shortly after, a medical examiner arrived at the Coral Gables home.

Public records indicate both homes belong to Sergio, who, according to the Miami Herald, is involved in a contentious divorce and an ongoing investigation related to a hit-and-run case in which four men have been taken into custody.

Sergio’s wife, Tatiana, accused her husband of the hit-and-run incident, which was caught on video on August 30, 2023. The surveillance video showed a Home Depot flatbed truck ramming into Tatiana’s vehicle in front of her Pinecrest home before fleeing. The four men involved in the hit-and-run, including one man who worked for Sergio, reportedly pleaded not guilty.

The FBI stated that no further information is available at this time. The attorney’s of Sergio and Tatiana have been contacted for details on this incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.