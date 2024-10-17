AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - The FBI conducted a raid at an Aventura mansion as part of an extensive drug trafficking investigation, federal officials say.

The operation occurred early Wednesday morning within the exclusive Island Estates community, where agents could be heard ordering anyone inside the home at 3914 Island Estates Drive to exit with their hands up.

The home is owned by music executive and owner of the Mandrake in South Beach, Nahim Jorge Bonilla, known as “Nahhim” and “The One,” according to a federal indictment.

Witnesses reported seeing numerous federal and local law enforcement vehicles surrounding Bonilla’s home.

Cellphone videos obtained by 7News captured the tense scene, showing law enforcement boats stationed nearby as FBI agents executed a court-ordered search warrant related to an ongoing investigation led by the FBI’s Los Angeles office.

Bonilla has been indicted on multiple charges linked to a drug trafficking conspiracy involving large quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine.

According to the indictment filed in the Central District of California, Bonilla is accused of conspiring with co-defendants Ryan James Wedding and Andrew Clark to distribute at least five kilograms of cocaine and 500 grams of methamphetamine, both classified as Schedule II narcotic drugs.

The indictment alleges that the conspiracy began in January 2024 and continued until August 2024, with operations spanning California, Mexico, Colombia and Canada.

Bonilla is reported to have been provided with approximately 12 kilograms of cocaine through an intermediary, with arrangements for payment structured such that he was expected to pay for seven kilograms upon delivery while being fronted an additional five kilograms.

Further details in the indictment allege that Bonilla received threats regarding his mother’s safety if he failed to repay his debts for the drugs.

He allegedly utilized a cryptocurrency payment service for financial transactions tied to his drug dealings.

Bonilla is currently being held at a federal detention center in Miami.

The investigation remains active as authorities work to dismantle the drug trafficking network associated with Bonilla and his co-conspirators.

A press conference is scheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m. to provide additional details about the investigation.

