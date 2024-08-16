DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - FBI agents on Friday conducted a raid at a body shop in Doral connected to an investigation involving a plot to kill a famed Miami car designer, 7News sources said.

7Skyforce hovered over Exclusive Motoring Worldwide, located at 2101 NW 97th Ave., where officials were seen speaking with employees.

The plot to kill Alex Vega originated in 2019, where a gunman shot him as he pulled into his home in Kendale Lakes.

During that investigation, the gunman and a getaway driver were convicted for carrying out that plot to kill Vega.

Prosecutors have not charged the person who paid for the attempted murder.

Several other raids happened across South Florida including Pinecrest, Aventura and Pembroke Pines.

