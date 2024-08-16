DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - FBI agents on Friday raided a body shop in Doral and arrested a suspect connected to an investigation involving a plot to kill a famed Miami car designer, 7News sources said.

7Skyforce hovered over Exclusive Motoring Worldwide, located at 2101 NW 97th Ave., where officials were seen speaking with employees.

According to 7News sources, Rolando Ramirez, was taken into custody for his involvement in the plot to kill Alex Vega. He is the third person to be connected to the murder plot.

Officials also raided his home in Pinecrest.

The plot to kill Vega originated in 2019 when a gunman shot him as he pulled into his home in Kendale Lakes.

Surveillance video from Aug. 27, 2019 showed a man in a mask walking up Vega’s driveway and shooting at the driver’s side of a Range Rover. Vega was shot three times during the ambush.

The barrage of bullets missed Vega’s vital organs.

During that investigation, two people were arrested and convicted; the gunman, Julian Jimenez, 27, and Jamie Serrano, 46, who police said, mapped up the murder plot.

Jimenez was sentenced to 35 years in prison and Serrano was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Prosecutors have not charged the person who paid for the attempted murder.

Several other raids happened across South Florida on Friday, which included, Aventura and Pembroke Pines. Those raids were not connected to the 2019 murder plot.

Please check back on WSVN.Com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.