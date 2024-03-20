SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a South Florida murder suspect.

Joshua Ismael Campos, 22, is accused of fatally shooting a man at an apartment complex on Southwest 270 Street in Miami on July 25, 2021.

Allegedly armed with a firearm, Campos fired at least 18 rounds at Demetrius Harris while Harris’ girlfriend and 5-year-old son were nearby. Police said it was the result of a fight over a parking spot.

Campos was charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and firearm possession by a convicted felon or delinquent on July 26, 2021, by the 11th Judicial Circuit in Miami-Dade County and a state warrant for his arrest was issued.

On Feb. 23, 2024, a federal arrest warrant was issued by the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, charging Campos with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Authorities said that he should be considered armed and dangerous, and an escape risk.

It’s believed that Campos may be accompanied by Maxine McCord, who is not wanted by law enforcement.

Campos reportedly has known ties to Miami, Fort Pierce, and Tampa in Florida, as well as to Georgia, Alabama, and Texas.

Campos is described as standing at 6 feet, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Individuals with any information regarding this case are urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.

