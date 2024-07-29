MIAMI (WSVN) - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man wanted for his alleged involvement in narcotics trafficking in South Florida.

Rodolfo Mantilla, according to the FBI, is accused of importing large quantities of cocaine into South Florida and distributing it in exchange for cash.

Mantilla is said to have connections to the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas and is considered an escape risk.

Anyone with information on Mantilla’s whereabouts is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov or go to your nearest FBI office, American Embassy, or Consulate.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.