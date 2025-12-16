MIAMI (WSVN) - A major crime and drugs crackdown through a joint operation has led to the arrest of 20 people across several Miami neighborhoods.

Miami Police and the FBI said they dismantled a sophisticated drug trafficking organization as part of a mission dubbed “Operation PRIMO.”

Officers took around 20 people named in recent federal indictments into custody.

Detectives seized over 22 kilograms of cocaine, $120,000 in cash and firearms from the organization.

