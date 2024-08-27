SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI and the Miami-Dade Police Department raided a home in Southwest Miami-Dade and detained one person.

According to officials, at around 5:30 a.m., they executed a search warrant at the residence off 248th Street and 124th Avenue, Tuesday morning.

Flash-bangs were heard going off at the home.

The home was near Somerset Silver Palms High School, located at 12425 SW 248th St.

Miami-Dade Police said that their robbery detectives helped federal authorities with the raid but could not provide details about the nature of the investigation.

7News cameras captured the subject placed in handcuffs and being escorted by officers.

It is unclear if an arrest was made.

Several large trucks and rigs were also seen behind the home’s large white fence. It appeared that a trucking business was operating out of the property.

The FBI told 7News that a court-ordered law enforcement activity took place at the home.

