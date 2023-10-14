MIAMI (WSVN) - Federal authorities made an alarming arrest on Friday following a disturbing phone call to the FBI’s field office in Miami.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has charged 52-year-old Maximo De La Cruz-De Jesus with making deadly threats.

Agents said he called the Miami FBI field office and said he was going to commit a mass shooting at an upcoming concert.

Authorities said De La Cruz-De Jesus also made vague references that he was being harassed by Jewish people.

FBI officials said this was the same man who was arrested back in 2014 for drawing swastikas on a synagogue in Miami Beach.

