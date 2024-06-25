NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An FBI investigation is currently underway at a North Miami Beach home.

A 7News viewer called saying there is a reported FBI raid happening at 3953 NE 171st North Miami Beach. The viewer claims there were big military machines and flash bombs were used.

7Skyforce flying above, showed the agents processing evidence and going through the trunk of a car. The agents were also spotted at the rare of the water property, thoroughly searching a yacht. There’s at least 12 agents at the property.

No word on what prompted the raid.

