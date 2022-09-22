SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has taken over the investigation of a reported abduction of a live-in nanny and two children in Southwest Miami-Dade after, police said, all three of them were safely recovered.

According to Miami-Dade Police, they received a call around 2:30 p.m., Thursday.

Investigators said the possible abduction of a live-in caretaker in her 40s and two girls, ages 4 and 2 years old, reportedly took place on Southwest 87th Place off Southwest 48th Street.

Eric Ison told 7News, who lives at the home as a roommate, said he was at work when about 6 men arrived at the house.

“My roommate’s kids got abducted,” said Ison. “I checked the cameras and there were many people in our driveway. I watched the camera back. I have no idea who these people are.”

Ison said while the strangers were inside the house, another group of men abducted the mother from her job at a local restaurant.

“They took them at the same time, so I assume they came here,” said the roommate. “She was at her work at Domino’s, they came and took her off from the counter and they just took her away in broad daylight. These people came in broad daylight. I don’t know how they did it.”

7SkyForce hovered the area where the primary investigation looked to be in a cul-de-sac, as police officers went in and out of a home.

Police cordoned off several blocks in the neighborhood while they investigated as neighbors tried to make sense of the situation.

“I was driving by, and then I couldn’t come into 48th Street,” said area resident Magda Quiros. “I called my neighbors and let them know, ‘Look, do you know what’s going on at the end of the street?'”

“I thought this neighborhood was super safe, so, obviously, it alarms me,” said Johana Crespo.​

The FBI took over the case Thursday night after the individuals were found.

Authorities said they were dropped off within a 2-mile radius from their home just after 9 p.m. and are OK.

“The kids are great and they’re fine,” said Ison. “It seems like they were in good hands the entire time. They were in good spirits. No crying, or anything. Hopefully, they catch these people, whoever they are. It was about six people involved, I have no idea why they would target us. They wanted something.”

7News has reached out to the FBI. They declined to comment about their investigation at this point.

