SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has taken over the investigation of a possible abduction of a nanny and two children in Southwest Miami-Dade after, police said, all three of them were safely recovered.

According to Miami-Dade Police, they received a call around 2:30 p.m., Thursday.

Investigators said the possible abduction of a live-in caretaker in her 40s and two girls, ages 4 and 2 years old, reportedly took place along the 4700 block of Southwest 87th Place.

7SkyForce hovered the area where the primary investigation looked to be in a cul-de-sac, as police officers went in and out of a home.

Police cordoned off several blocks in the neighborhood while they investigated.

“I was driving by, and then I couldn’t come into 48th Street,” said area resident Magda Quiros. “I called my neighbors and let them know, ‘Look, do you know what’s going on at the end of the street?'”

The FBI took over the case Thursday night after three individuals, two children and a caretaker, were found.

Authorities said all three of them were dropped off within a 2-mile radius from their home just after 9 p.m. and are OK.

“I thought this neighborhood was super safe, so, obviously, it alarms me,” said another area resident.​

7News has reached out the FBI. They declined to comment about their investigation at this point.

