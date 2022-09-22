SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has taken over the investigation of a possible abduction of a nanny and two children in Southwest Miami-Dade after, police said, all three of them were safely recovered.

According to Miami-Dade Police, they received a call around 2:30 p.m., Thursday.

Investigators said the possible abduction of a caretaker in her 40s and two children, ages 4 and 2 years old, reportedly took place along the 4700 block of Southwest 87th Place.

7SkyForce hovered the area where the primary investigation looks to be in a cul-de-sac, as police officers went in and out of a home.

Police cordoned off several blocks in the neighborhood while they investigated.

“I was driving by, and then I couldn’t come into 48th Street,” said area resident Magda Quiros.

The FBI took over the case Thursday night after three individuals, two children and a caretaker, were found.

Authorities said all three of them were dropped off within a 2-mile radius from their home and are OK.

“I thought this neighborhood was super safe … so, obviously, it alarms me,” said area resident Jonana Crespo.​

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.