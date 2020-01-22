FBI connects subject to 4 Miami-Dade bank robberies

MIAMI (WSVN) - The FBI has released photos of a bank robber who robbed at least four banks across Miami-Dade County in less than a week.

The latest photos of this man were taken during a robbery that took place at a Chase branch bank located at 295 NE 18th St., at approximately 11:45 a.m., Saturday.

The robber entered the bank and demanded an undisclosed amount of money from the teller.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The FBI believes that the subject in the photos is the same person responsible for robberies in Miami Beach on Friday and another in Miami on Saturday.

The earliest bank robbery this individual is connected to occurred at a TD Bank branch at 3885 NW 107th Ave. in Doral on Jan. 15.

There were also no injuries at these other robberies.

If you have any information regarding any of these robberies and the identity of the serial robber, you are urged to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

