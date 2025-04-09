COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - FBI agents descended on the streets of Coconut Grove targeting Miami Fine Art Gallery.

Agents were seen entering and leaving the art gallery located on 3180 Commodore Plaza all Wednesday afternoon.

7News cameras captured agents removing artwork and pieces from the gallery and placing them in a white van that was parked outside.

Curious witnesses said the whole neighborhood was talking about the federal activity at the art gallery.

“People have basically been going off all day in the chat asking what’s going on,” said Gaby Cuadra.

She said she’s bought pieces from this art gallery and will now be taking a closer look at what she’s bought.

“A couple of KayArt pieces. I guess we gotta get those checked to see if they are real, right?”

While it’s unclear what the investigation may be about, the gallery owner, Leslie Roberts, has been accused in the past of selling forged artwork.

He’s currently being sued for half a million dollars.

A complaint filed by a former client states he was “misled to believe that all artworks that he purchased were authentic.”

The attorney for another family taking legal action against Roberts told 7News that the owner “went to great lengths to cover up his fraud. He is exactly the kind of art dealer who needs to be held accountable.”

According to court records, Roberts did jail time a decade ago after pleading guilty in federal court to forging artwork.

Some business owners in the area said they have been affected by the FBI activity.

The FBI has moved to a second location, possibly a storage facility, near the art gallery.

Officials said their operation in the area should wrap up around 6:30 p.m.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.