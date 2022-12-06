(WSVN) - The FBI may be closer to cracking a cold case.

Maribel Oquendo-Carrero went missing on Dec. 6, 1982 in Homestead.

They have age progressed her photo by 47 years in the hopes someone will recognize her.

Her family said she left her home to go to the corner store.

They have not seen or heard from her since.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for any information regarding her disappearance.

If you have any information, please call 305-230-0142.

