MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of a Miami man in connection with several bank robberies in the South Florida area.

The FBI said Kevin Anthony Heslop, 38, was allegedly involved with seven bank robberies dating back to last month.

The Wells Fargo Bank branch at 1201 East Hallandale Beach Blvd in Hallandale Beach on June 15.

The Wells Fargo Bank branch at 1201 East Hallandale Beach Blvd in Hallandale Beach on July 7.

The attempted robbery of a Chase Bank branch at 2000 SW 57th Ave in Miami on July 13.

The attempted robbery of a Wells Fargo Bank branch at 1191 S. University Dr. in Plantation on July 15.

The Wells Fargo Bank branch at 702 N. University Dr. in Pembroke Pines on July 15.

The Wells Fargo Bank branch at 702 N. University Dr. in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday.

The Regions Bank branch at 8020 Pines Blvd in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday.



Wednesday’s arrest was carried out by the Pembroke Pines Police Department in conjunction with the FBI at the intersection of Northwest 175th Street and 27th Avenue in Miami Gardens.

Heslop is currently in federal custody and is expected to make his initial appearance in Fort Lauderdale federal court.

