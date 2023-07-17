MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials have identified the suspect accused of robbing The Bank of America in downtown Miami and taking an elderly woman hostage.

On Monday, the FBI announced the arrest of Arnold Bell Jr., a 47-year-old resident of Miami, Florida, in connection with the attempted robbery of a Bank of America branch on July 14, 2023. According to police, during the hostage situation, Bell Jr. was allegedly seen holding a female by the neck with a big in his hand.

The arrest was made by the City of Miami Police Department at the scene of the crime, located at 150 W. Flagler Street.

Arnold Bell Jr. is currently in federal custody and is expected to make his initial appearance in Miami federal court.

The City of Miami Police Department, along with the South Florida Violent Crime/Fugitive Task Force and the FBI, are actively continuing their investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.