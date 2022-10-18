MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Division of the FBI is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 6-year-old boy.

Jorge “Jojo” Morales was last seen at his residence in the 23700 Block of Southwest 184th Avenue, Saturday morning, Aug. 27.

He was wearing a gray T-shirt, gray shorts and black shoes.

Jojo may be in Maine or eastern Canada.

The FBI is working in conjunction with the Miami-Dade Police Department and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that will lead to his recovery.

Reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the recovery and safe return of Jorge "Jojo" Morales. Call (754) 703-2000 or https://t.co/xm8ISwpO7q. https://t.co/Zisako6gId He may be in Maine or eastern Canada. pic.twitter.com/53OXgn4gyO — FBI Miami (@FBIMiamiFL) October 18, 2022

Last month, The U.S. Marshals offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of Jojo’s father and grandmother.

If you have any information on Jojo’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the FBI’s Miami Field Office at 754-703-2000, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

