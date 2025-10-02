SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal agents descended on a multimillion-dollar home in Southwest Miami-Dade, where the homeowner is accused of having ties to a high-profile assassination in Ecuador.

7Skyforce hovered above the entrance to the home along the 9200 block of Southwest 97th Terrace, late Thursday morning. The front gate appears to have been knocked down.

Agents with the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations were seen spending hours at the home, taking notes and taking boxes out of the property.

They were also captured talking to homeowner Xavier Jordan. He is accused of being linked to the killing of a presidential candidate in Ecuador in 2023.

Video of the murder and the aftermath was caught on camera. It remains unclear what role he played.

Hours after investigators left, Jordan spoke to 7News on his front porch where he said the legal process is ongoing.

“I wasn’t arrested. It’s an investigation that they are doing lawfully. I’ve been cooperating,” he said.

When asked if he had a message for the public, he said, “This country is beautiful because justice shines brightly and that’s why I decided to stay in this country. The ones who are corrupt and responsible will go to jail.”

Neighbors told 7News that authorities arrived at the home at around 6 a.m. They described the situation as “crazy.”

Some area residents said they know why the FBI came to the home.

The FBI said due to the ongoing government shutdown, information relayed to the media will be delayed.

