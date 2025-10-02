SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal agents have descended on a multimillion-dollar home in Southwest Miami-Dade, but the nature of the raid remains unclear.

7Skyforce hovered above the entrance to the home along the 9200 block of Southwest 97th Terrace, late Thursday morning. The front gate appears to have been knocked down.

Agents with the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations were seen taking notes outside the residence and taking boxes out of the property.

Neighbors told 7News that authorities arrived at the home at around 6 a.m. They described the situation as “crazy.”

Some area residents said they know why the FBI came to the home.

7News reached out to the agency for confirmation on all the information a news crew has gathered thus far. Officials said that due to the government shutdown, the information going out to the media will be delayed.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.