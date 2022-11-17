MIAMI (WSVN) - A father accused of kidnapping his 6-year-old son faced a judge.

Jorge Morales appeared in court, Thursday morning.

The judge decided to hold him without bond.

According to officials, he and the child’s grandmother, Liliam Morales, kidnapped his son Jojo Morales and fled to Canada.

Liliam was also denied bond on Wednesday.

JoJo went missing from South Florida back in August.

He was reunited with his mother earlier this month.

